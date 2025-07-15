Raiders Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Las Vegas Will Exceed Expectations)
It’s been four years since the Raiders made the playoffs, and they’re coming off a low point of four measly wins.
For any Raiders games you watched in 2024, you could tell this was a directionless franchise. But there’s a new power structure in Vegas led by general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. Both boast elite-level resumes as Spytek helped construct Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl juggernaut, while Carroll brings championship pedigree along with Chip Kelly’s offensive ingenuity.
Let’s see how that could translate with the Raiders’ 2025 win total.
Las Vegas Raiders 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 7.5: -135
- Under 7.5: +160
A Refaced Raiders Calls for Drastic Improvement in 2025
Bookmakers are expecting vast improvements in 2025, setting the win total line at 7.5 and favoring the Over.
Aside from management and coaching, there have been talent changes, too. The first slate of additions includes veteran Geno Smith at quarterback and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Camp has already shown flashes: Carroll’s familiarity with Smith was on display in a spirited 7-on-7 session, and the offense’s trenches have looked more solid, yet still under evaluation.
Jeanty, who was the No. 6 overall pick, is going to be a true bellcow back that the Raiders have been bereft of since Josh Jacobs left.
Defensively, the Raiders are aggressively healing. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby has fully recovered from his ankle injury, returned to full practice, and signed a massive contract extension. He tied for the league lead in sacks before injury in 2023, remains fully engaged physically and mentally, and sits at the center of a defense in renewal.
Christian Wilkins, meanwhile, is nearing a return from a Jones fracture, with camp optimism pointing to a restored 1-2 punch up front. Malcolm Koonce’s status remains fluid, but his presence could round out what might become the deepest defensive line in the division.
They could face headwinds with the 12th-ranked strength of schedule and nine road games. The AFC West is a gauntlet, featuring perennial playoff teams from Kansas City, the Chargers, and an elite Broncos defense. And while Geno Smith brings steadiness, he has one career playoff start, which tempers expectations in high-leverage situations.
Carroll’s track record is compelling. In his 18 head-coaching seasons, only four ended with fewer than eight wins. While a division title seems off the table, hitting the over on seven victories feels reasonable, especially if camp so far is a harbinger for this season.
