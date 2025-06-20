Arizona State Featured in Most Anticipated Big 12 Games
The Big 12 could be in for a complete makeover as a conference in 2025 - much of that is due to Arizona State's newfound success.
The conference was left scrambling to stay alive when Oklahoma and Texas announced they would join the SEC in the summer of 2021 - commissioner Brett Yormark made a valiant effort to keep the conference in strong standing.
Now, the Sun Devils are looking to continue to push towards becoming the power broker of the conference - 2025 will pose some unique challenges to Kenny Dillingham's program in that quest as there could be as many as seven teams that could be worthy of being ranked to begin the season. The conference is expected to be substantially improved, and that should make for even more classic matchups in the season ahead.
The five most anticipated games in 2025 Big 12 play at the moment:
5. Arizona State @ Baylor
The opening game of Big 12 play for both schools - this meeting will pit two potentially elite offenses against each other in a game that could set the tone for what to expect out of the Big 12 in 2025.
4. Arizona State @ Iowa State
A rematch of the 2024 Big 12 title game that saw the Sun Devils pull away for a massive 45-19 victory.
Iowa State will be eager to exact revenge at home, but Matt Campbell lost his top two receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to the NFL.
3. Utah @ Brigham Young
The 'Holy War' is typically among the most contentious rivalries in college football and it is unlikely to be any different in 2025.
BYU is still considered a potential player in the conference title race, while a standout Utes defense coupled with the addition of intriguing dual threat QB Devon Dampier could push Utah into the contending conversation as well.
2. Kansas State vs Iowa State
One of the very first games of the college football season - the Wildcats and Cyclones are set to play in week zero in Dublin, Ireland.
The two squads possess top-25 level talent and will battle it out to take an early lead in the conference standings - immense pressure is on them to start out the season on a high note.
1. Texas Tech @ Arizona State
This is quite possibly the crown jewel of conference play.
The Sun Devils and Red Raiders bring what could be the two most talented rosters in the Big 12 to Mountain America stadium in week eight of the season - both programs could be in position to enter the game with undefeated records as well.
