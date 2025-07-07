Where Do Arizona State's WRs Stand Following Nalin Scott Flip
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the better teams in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have won so many players who were already on their recruiting board. They have done very well with the players who are listed as a priority in the class.
While they have won many battles, they have also lost out on a handful of players as well. This includes a player who was even committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils before he not only backed of his commitment, but flipped as a whole.
That player being Nalin Scott. Scott is a very talented wide receiver product from the state of Georgia. The Peach State wide receiver holds offers from many different prospects, however he committed to the Sun Devils over many schools. The McEachern Wide Receiver was happy where he committed up until he flipped to a school he had as a top school from the jump. That school being the Nebraska Cornhuskers who was the second place runner in the first go around.
This commitment came as a surprise. In-fact not many people knew this was going to happen. This was easily the worst loss in the class for the Sun Devils. That loss comes as he was the top wide receiver in the class.
Arizona State Sun Devils On SI took a deep dive to discuss where the wide receiver 2026 group stands for the Sun Devils following his decision to flip away.
The Sun Devils currently have one wide receiver in the boat at this time. That wideout is Cooper Reid. Reid is one of the better players in the class, and is one of the players who have a great story to tell. he confirmed a while back that he isn't going anywhere and is content with where things stand with the Sun Devils. The talented prospect is looking forward to who may join him, as that stone remains uncovered.
The Sun Devils have to add bodies to this room. In a perfect scenario, they would have 3-4 guys in the class at the position who will sign with them. The Sun Devils are one of the schools that will turn things around in a heartbeat and there is no reason to believe they won't do just that once again.
