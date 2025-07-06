EXCLUSIVE: Montre Jackson Talks Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many outstanding recruits in the 2027 class. This includes the cornerback position where we find one of their priority level targets. That target being Montre Jackson from Lakeview Centennial High School in the state of Texas. Jackson holds offers from many schools, and recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. When he caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI, he discussed his offer, recruitment, and many other details.
"It means a lot to me, said the extremely talented 2027 cornerback from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas, when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils football offer that he has received.
Building a realtionship with a coach can be very crucial to a team's performance when it comes to recruiting. In-fact, this is something that the Sun Devils try to do with the prospects, as they try to have the schools build a relationship with the athletes they are targeting. This is why they land plenty of talented prospects. Jackson is hopeful he can build a relationship with one of the Sun Devils coaches in specific.
"Coach Carrington. That is someone whom I really look forward to building a relationship with," said Jackson.
Visiting can be just as crucial, as many recruits don't even commit to a school before they visit. This is something that Jackson isn't against. He detailed more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"i do plan to visit I'm just not sure when at this time," said Jackson.
The talented prospect has already started to receive some love early in his recruitment. Away from the Arizona State Sun Devils, many schools are standing out. This includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are one of the better programs in the nation.
"SMU, LSU, Miami, and Alabama are some of the schools standing out because they are showing the most love right now," said Jackson.
What comes top mind when he thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils?
"Nothing major comes to mind. They are doing their thing."
Where do the Arizona State Sun Devils stand in his recruitment at this time? He explains how the Sun Devils are in the top.
"They are currently in the top programs for me right now."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.