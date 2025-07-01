EXCLUSIVE: Damarion Mays Talks Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been recruiting prospects from all over, including the state of Texas. One of the prospects that they have been targeting from the state of Texas is talented prospect Damarion Mays.
Mays is a North Crowley High School star from Fort Worth, Texas. The Texas high school football star holds offers from many schools such as the Auburn Tigers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats, Virginia Tech Hokies, and many more.
The prospect caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his offer and more key details.
"Being offered by Arizona State means a lot to me. It’s a sign that all the work I’ve put in is being recognized by a major program. It just makes me want to keep improving my game," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
The talented recruit doesn't have a plan for a specific coach that he is looking forward to building a relationship with the most. Here is what he had to say.
"I’m really focused on building a relationship with the Arizona State coaching staff as a whole, but especially the coaches who’ll be directly involved in my development."
Visiting a school can be make or break for a program. The prospect isn't against visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils. He explains why he would be open to visiting.
"I would love to visit, I’m not sure when though. I need to visit so I can develop a relationship with the coaches who believed in me."
There are a few schools standing out for the prospect at this time.
"I have a few schools standing out at the moment," the talented prospect stated without naming the programs.
What comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils? He details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"When I think about Arizona State I think about being in a great situation with a great opportunity."
The Sun Devils are standing out in his recruitment at this time. The prospect stated why the Sun Devils are standing out among the schools that are recruiting him at this time.
"I have a lot of respect for the program and coaches so therefore they’re a standout in my recruitment."
