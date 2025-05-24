Arizona State Opponent Profile: Baylor
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils football season is now less than 100 days from kicking off.
The Sun Devils are in prime position to depart from conference play with an undefeated record for a second consecutive season - they will look to avoid the same fate they faced last season when conference play opened.
Arizona State will once again travel to Texas to open conference play - this time the visit will be made to Waco to face what could be a reinvigorated Baylor Bears squad.
Dave Aranda escaped the center of the 'hot seat' last season by finishing the regular season on a six-game win streak.
Much of the blazing finish to the season had to do with Sawyer Robertson, who tossed 28 touchdowns in 11 starts after replacing the ineffective Dequan Finn.
Robertson - who transferred from Mississippi State - has become a revelation for a spread offense that is being led by Jake Spavital, and could truly become an NFL prospect if the positive trajectory of his career continues.
More on Robertson below:
"What sets Robertson apart is not just his physical prowess but his mental fortitude. In the high-stakes environment of college football, where every play can tip the balance, Robertson’s arm strength is a game-changer. It’s not merely about the ability to throw long distances but to do so with precision, making split-second decisions that keep defenses guessing."
The Bears now enter the 2025 season with real momentum backing the program - although the non-conference slate of the season is quite difficult, as it includes a home date with Auburn and a road trip to the ACC champion SMU.
Nonetheless, Baylor is still a threat to throw a wrench into the result of the conference opener for ASU for a second consecutive season.
The Bears defense struggled throughout the 2024 season, but some key transfer portal additions could pose a serious challenge to Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and the rest of the Arizona State offense.
Although Baylor has home field advantage and a roster that can approximate the Sun Devils talent wise, Arizona State has a very strong chance to start the season with a 4-0 record.
