Arizona State Recruiting Class Shows Promise at National Signing Day

TEMPE -- The major point of emphasis around the Arizona State Sun Devils in the weeks to come - outside of the bowl game - is undoubtedly going to be to secure official signings from recruits previously committed to the program, as well as flipping prospects that had been committed elsewhere.

Kenny Dillingham has done an admirable job of building a respectable class as far as the 2026 class is concerned - ESPN's Craig Haubert explained why they rose one spot to the 37th-best class ahead of early National Signing Day on December 3.

Del Valle’s Jake Fette (1) looks to pass the ball during a game against Franklin on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas. | Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Kenny Dillingham deftly pulled all roster-building levers available to him as he restored the Sun Devils to national relevancy. They have an interesting 2026 class that includes an SC Next 300 QB. Four-star Texas native Jake Fette is a dual-threat playmaker with excellent short-area quickness and a smooth, consistent release. Arizona State has already landed a pair of tight ends alongside him, including Hayden Vercher, who could be a weapon at the position as he possesses excellent ball skills and is a good route runner with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2024.

On defense, Julian Hugo was a nice pull out of Texas as he is an explosive defender with active hands and posted double-digit sacks as a junior."

Fette is set to sign on Wednesday morning as one of the highest rated quarterback prospects in program history - he will join 2025 four-star recruit Cameron Dyer in the quarterback room. Cardae Mack is another high-level recruit, as the running back has rapidly risen to four-star status according to some services.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) fakes a hand-off during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The recruiting successes don't end there - as the program has secured a number of other triumphs recently.

Arizona State Makes JUCO Splash

The Sun Devils made a major move on Tuesday in officially flipping the top JUCO transfer in the country in OT Jarmaine Mitchell from the University of Georgia.

Mitchell figures to be a day-one starting player on the line, as both tackles are set to depart the program following the bowl game.

Arizona State Already Looking Ahead to 2027

The Sun Devils also received a commitment from four-star 2027 receiver Nico Bland out of Chino Hills, California.

There is a ton of time between now and signing day in 2027, but this is certainly a strong sign for Dillingham, Hines Ward, and the Arizona State program at-large - they have started to turn into a destination location for prospective recruits once again.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

