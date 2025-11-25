Arizona State's Home Crowd Becoming Major Factor Moving Forward
TEMPE -- The revival of the Arizona State football program has been something out of a storybook over the last two seasons under head coach Kenny Dillingham.
Part of the revival has been the re-established home field advantage at Mountain America Stadium - they have gone 11-1 in Tempe since the start of the 2024 season.
Dillingham spoke on the development of the home crowd in Tempe becoming one of the very best in the Big 12 after it was announced that the program sold out yet another game in his press conference on Monday ahead of Friday's game against the Arizona Wildcats.
“I mean, we sold out the entire season. I said it before. I mean, our fans have been unbelievable this year. Activating the valley, from that perspective, is 100% all in the casual fan. I mean, it's unreal. I mean, I don't think it's ever been done in the history and I'm okay, the stadium shrunk. I get all of it... But it's never not it's never been sold out before for an entire year. And that's unbelievable. I mean, that's the first step.
Like I said, the buy in from the community is an essential piece in winning in college football, not just because the money behind it. You know, people are going to show up to the to the games, and their student athletes, players are going to say, 'oh my gosh, this place is awesome,' and you're going to sign better players.”
Arizona State on SI explores the home results from the last two seasons, as well as how what Dillingham said about the home crowd impacting recruits reigns true.
What is Arizona State's Home Track Record Since 2024?
2024
- 48-7 vs. Wyoming
- 30-23 vs. Mississippi State
- 35-31 vs. Kansas
- 27-19 vs. Utah
- 35-31 vs. UCF
- 28-23 vs. BYU
2025
- 38-19 vs. Northern Arizona
- 34-15 vs. Texas State
- 27-24 vs. TCU
- 26-22 vs. Texas Tech
- 24-16 Loss vs. Houston
- 25-23 vs. West Virginia
How Does Home Crowd Impact Recruits?
Numerous recruits have stated that how impressive the crowd is that shows up at Mountain America Stadium on a consistent basis - the draw of playing in front of a home crowd that reliably fills up the stands, support the roster through various means, and travel well for a program that is shooting to compete for Big 12 championships on a yearly basis has to mean something during the recruiting process.
