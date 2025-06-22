Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Remains Elite QB Prospect
Sam Leavitt is entering year two of his tenure as Arizona State's quarterback with a newfound perception nationally after accounting for 29 total touchdowns and leading the team to 11 victories.
Leavitt began the season relatively quiet but picked up in short order as the second half of the year came by - that has gained attention of many in the scouting and media world.
Longtime college football writer Phil Steele has named Leavitt as his fourth best draft eligible quarterback - behind only LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Arch Manning of Texas, and Cade Klubnik of Clemson.
The redshirt sophomore has come a long way from being a transfer out of Michigan State in December 2023 - including SI's Daniel Flick, who ranked Leavitt as the 22nd best prospect in the 2026 draft currently.
"Leavitt makes the game harder than it needs to be, but he also makes it more enjoyable. The rising redshirt sophomore has a strong arm and can drive bullets downfield. Tight windows are accessible to him, and he hits big plays routinely as a result. Leavitt is also a fluid, explosive athlete who’s potent at scrambling and extending plays, and he’s fast and elusive enough to be a factor in the option game."
"There’s an element of nonchalance to his play style—he’s a naturally gifted passer, and his accuracy and ball placement is usually quite solid. Leavitt sticks on his first read too long at times and needs to prove he can work through an entire progression on a consistent basis. He’s creative and a playmaker, but embracing the mundane and winning more often from the pocket in 2025 will also help his stock."
"But there’s little denying the 6' 2", 200-pound Leavitt has the athleticism, arm talent, accuracy and moxie to be an early pick whenever he enters the draft."
Leavitt is in the ultimate position to succeed this season behind an offensive line that is returning four starters, re-igniting the explosive connection with Jordyn Tyson, going into a second season in a partnership with OC Marcus Arroyo, and receiving more support weapons wise in the form of transfers such as Jaren Hamilton.
Read more on if the Arizona State program is set up to become a national powerhouse in the near future here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's future standing as a potential NFL quarterback when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.