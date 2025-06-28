Where Does Arizona State's Defense Rank in College Football 26?
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to enter the 2025 campaign in just over two months against in-state FCS foe Northern Arizona.
The August 30 matchup will mark the first time the program is ranked within the top 25 of the AP preseason poll since 2021 - the team is widely expected to be slotted anywhere from 10 to 15.
The offense headlined by Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Kanye Udoh, and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is the major driving force behind the bullish view of the 2025 team, but the defense deserves attention as well.
The Arizona State defense has officially been rated as one of the 25 best units in the country in the upcoming 'College Football 26' video game that is set to release on July 10.
The revival of the defense has been anchored by third-year defensive coordinator Brian Ward - who is renowned for aggressive playcalling and a fearless mentality, but the talent cannot be lost in the fray either.
The Arizona State defense possesses immense talent at all three levels - and could be among the deepest units in the Big 12 conference.
A look at some of the standout talents on the defense heading into the season:
- C.J. Fite
- Elijah O'Neal
- Zac Swanson
- Prince Dorbah
- Keyshaun Elliott
- Jordan Crook
- Zyrus Fiaseau
- Tate Romney
- Keith Abney II
- Javan Robinson
- Kyndrich Breedlove
- Nyland Green
- Myles 'Ghost' Rowser
- Xavion Alford
Fite broke out onto the scene in 2024 - being selected to the all-Big 12 second team, while O'Neal is a great compliment on the line. Swanson provides reliable depth and Dorbah looks to return to form with a cleaner bill of health heading into his final season of eligibility.
Elliott and Crook comprise the top-end of the linebacker room - both are seeking to improve off of special 2024 seasons in Tempe. Fiaseau and Romney provide impressive depth to A.J. Cooper's room.
Abney, Robinson, Breedlove, Green, Rowser, and Alford comprise a ball-hawking secondary that could once again create game-changing turnovers on a consistent basis - Bryan Carrington has done an impeccable job at filling out the group.
Read more about how Leavitt could reach new heights in the 2025 season here, and why the redshirt sophomore is among the best returning quarterbacks in the country this season here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the ceiling of the Arizona State defense this upcoming season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.