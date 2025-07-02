EXCLUSIVE: Elisha Mueller Details His Sun Devils Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been recruiting their butts off recently, including the class of 2028, where they have been targeting many of the better offensive linemen in the country.
This includes Elisha Mueller from Servite High School in Anaheim, California. Mueller holds offers from many of the top schools in the nation, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and Tennessee Volunteers.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his offer and more. Here is what he had to say about his offer.
"It means a lot, I don’t come from the best circumstances, and where I’m from, it’s a blessing," said the talented prospect when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
There are many coaches who are standing out for the Sun Devils. Among these coaches, the talented prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with all of the coaches.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with coaches from everywhere. I still have 3 years until my final decision."
The talented prospect isn't against visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils. He provided an update on this process as a whole with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I plan to take a couple of visits after my sophomore season. Visits are cool and, all but this upcoming season, are the main priority for me right now," the talented prospect stated.
Are there any schools that have started to stand out, or is everyone on an even playing field? He detailed more.
"Every school stands out to me it’s a true blessing I don’t take any offer lightly."
There are many things that can come to mind when a prospect thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils being underdogs is something that comes to mind for the talented prospect.
"When I think of the Sun Devils, I think of Underdogs, which really catches my eye. My favorite movie is Rocky, so you know I really love to see the underdogs win, and I love what Coach Dillingham has done with the program."
Where do the Arizona State Sun Devils stand in his recruitment? He explains how they are among the top schools despite there being no list at this time.
"As of right now, no school stands higher than another. I still have time to narrow it down and really place a top 10."
