Arizona State Opponent Profile: Iowa State
The opponent preview series for the 2025 Arizona State football season is winding down - as the November stretch is now upon us.
Conference play will be over halfway done to this point, and the program will likely have advanced beyond the toughest stretch of the season as the final month arrives.
The Sun Devils are set to travel to Ames, Iowa for a meeting with the Iowa State Cyclones in week 10 of the season in what will be a rematch of the Big 12 title game from last December - a game that Kenny Dillingham's squad won by a score of 45-19.
That victory was propelled by a near-flawless performance from quarterback Sam Leavitt and a strong effort from Brian Ward's defense in key moments.
Despite falling short, the Matt Campbell lead program returns a fair amount of production - including star QB Rocco Becht. They will be seeking to replace production lost by the dynamic wide receiver duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who are now both with the Houston Texans at the next level.
This game - as with nearly every other on the schedule - could be dictated by Leavitt and rising star wideout Jordyn Tyson, although weather could be a factor here - as the tempreatures in Ames rarely cross above a 49 degree threshold in November.
The Iowa State and Arizona State defenses could also be in for a battle, as both units are considered to be among the best in the conference.
This is setting up to be an intriguing matchup all-around - two of the top coaches/program builders in the conference going head to head in a rowdy environment in what could be a matchup that goes a long ways towards determining the hierarchy of the Big 12 going into championship week.
Both programs possess some of the best top-end talent across the entire Big 12 as well - Leavitt, Tyson, Becht, Kanye Udoh, and Carson Hansen contribute to what could be a rubber match come the time for the squads to square up on November 1.
