Arizona State Opponent Profile: Texas Tech
The Arizona State Sun Devils could face their toughest challenge of the entire 2025 season in a home game on October 18 - against none other than the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
As many know, the Sun Devils fell to the Red Raiders in their debut in the Big 12 conference in September of last year - one of their two conference pitfalls in the conference championship season.
Texas Tech jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after a rare Sam Leavitt interception - and never truly looked back.
While Arizona State ultimately outpaced the Red Raiders in a majority of statistics, the latter team played substantially better, including holding Sun Devil RB Cam Skattebo to just 60 rushing yards on 18 carries.
This season could pose a similar challenge to the Sun Devils despite the fact that the game is being held in Tempe.
Joey McGuire did serious work in the transfer portal during the spring window - as he secured the second best transfer class in the country per 247 Sports.
Potential high-level transfers to watch in the game include former USC running back Quentin Joyner, who will look to pick up where Tajh Brooks left off prior to going to the NFL.
Howard Sampson is a 6'8" offensive tackle who previously played for the University of North Carolina - the four star transfer could pose challenges to the Sun Devil pass rush.
Lastly, the Red Raiders look to possess one of the best defensive units in the conference - which is typically not the case out of Lubbock.
Transfers such as edge David Bailey and cornerback Brice Pollock will look to fortify a defense that was consistently inconsistent over the course of 2024. The newfound physicality could truly challenge Marcus Arroyo's offense that is built around style more than physicality.
Regardless, Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson being complimented by a deeper group of supporting weapons should bode well for the Sun Devils this game - it will be a battle no matter what the end result is.
