Arizona State Basketball Historic Victories: 2014 vs Arizona
The Arizona State basketball is just months away from entering year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era with expectations for the 2025-26 team tempered.
The second year of Big 12 play could prove to be tougher than the first - but Hurley always does his best work with his back against the wall.
The same could be said for his predecessor in Herb Sendek.
Over 11 years ago, Sendek's Arizona State squad secured a historic victory over the second ranked Arizona Wildcats that likely stamped a spot for the team in the NCAA Tournament - here is how the thrilling victory unfolded.
Arizona went into the February 14, 2014 matchup with a 23-1 record - Sean Miller built a roster that featured four future NBA players in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Nick Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and T.J. McConnell. Sendek posted a talented roster himself, but not to the same caliber of the Wildcats.
The game began in slow fashion, as the Sun Devils were the first team to break 10 points with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half. Arizona went up by as many as six points later in the half before settling on a 26-21 lead after 20 minutes behind a late jumper from Nick Johnson.
The Sun Devils did not relent in the second half - taking leads on two separate occasions through the first 10 minutes of the period.
A flurry from star PG Jahii Carson gave Arizona State a 47-41 lead with 7:37 remaining in the game - Arizona battled back from five down to tie the game with 50 seconds remaining. An ugly finish to regulation forced overtime.
The first overtime period was marred by a mixture of stout defense and sloppy offense - the teams went into double OT tied at 57.
Arizona took a 63-59 lead with two minutes left in the period before an eight-point run by Jermaine Marshall in just over a minute of game action gifted the Sun Devils a 67-66 lead - a Jordan Bachynski block resulted in an iconic Jahii Carson dunk that allowed the Wildcats one more chance to tie the game. Nick Johnson failed to force another OT - and the rest is history.
