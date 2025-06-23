Arizona State's Luguentz Dort Wins NBA Title
The Arizona State basketball program secured a significant achievement on Sunday night by virtues of Luguentz Dort.
The former Sun Devil wing won his first NBA championship as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder after the team won game seven of the NBA finals.
Dort joins Jeff Ayres (2014), Eddie House (2008), Byron Scott (1985,1987,1988), Mark Landsberger (1980,1982), and Lionel Hollins (1977) as program alumni who have won an NBA championship.
Dort entered his Arizona State career in 2018 as a four star recruit out of Montreal, Canada - and started his career off in a massive way with a pair of 20-point showings in his first collegiate hoops action.
Dort did experience some inconsistency during his lone season in Tempe, but numerous high-end performances, including a 21-point night in a tournament victory over St. Johns secured his spot as the leader of the Arizona State team as a freshman.
Dort averaged 16.1 PPG and 4.3 RPG in 34 appearances - he subsequently entered his name in the 2019 NBA draft.
While the wing unexpectedly did not get selected during the draft, he landed in a great situation in the Thunder.
Dort began his pro career as a two-way player before securing a spot in the starting lineup during the course of his rookie season - he has now started all but nine career games to this point.
While the 6'4" standout has seen his volume as a scorer decrease with the Thunder's success, his efficiency has improved greatly in response.
Dort has now developed into a consistent three-point shooter, a lockdown perimeter defender, and an ideal connector of a historically strong offense.
ASU head coach Bobby Hurley spoke about the path Dort has taken to this point in a media session over two weeks ago - and none of what has come his way is surprising the 11th-year coach.
"From the first time I saw him and watched him compete, I had a feeling he was gonna take it the distance...I'm not surprised by what he's done. He's always been a great worker and nothing was gonna stop him."
