What is Arizona State's Biggest Recruiting Need?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have already started to land many different players, but have hit a tough stretch when it comes to gaining commitments. Their last commitment came on June 22nd, which came from EDGE rusher Mickey Williams.
The Sun Devils are looking for the best of the best to add to the class, and they have done a great job at certain positions.
One of the positions they hit a home run at is the QB position, where they landed a very talented commit by the name of Jake Fette. Fette is one of the top commits in the class for Arizona State, and has also been one of the better players in the nation at the quarterback position. He is the 8th-ranked QB in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
This is very impressive, but one could argue that there aren't seven better players in the class at the position. He attends Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas, and is one of the best players in the state of Texas as well.
While they have landed others in a similar boat to Fette, they have yet to put together a strong class at a certain position. One of the positions they haven't done a great job at yet is the wide receiver position.
They have one commit at the wide receiver position at this time, following a flip from Nalin Scott, who flipped to the Nebraska Cornhuskers out of nowhere last month.
The commit that they have at this time is Dripping Springs High School star Cooper Reid in the state of Texas. He resides in Dripping Springs, Texas, and committed to the Sun Devils over many different programs. These programs include the Pitt Panthers, the Kansas Jayhawks, the California Golden Bears, and many more.
This is a concern that they have to address, as the wide receiver position isn't a position that they can ignore. Every school will typically add three or more guys at the receiver position, as the majority of schools play three wide receivers on the field at one time.
The Sun Devils will have to re-evaluate the position in order to land players at the position, after missing on multiple players earlier in this cycle. The Sun Devils have an attractive presence for wide receivers, which makes people scratch their heads when they look at an Arizona State class with only one wide receiver commit in it.
