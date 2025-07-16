EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Arizona State Commit Cooper Reid
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many commits already in the boat, including one commit who has become more and more of a priority to the Sun Devils, after one of their players flipping away from them, and to another program. That program being the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Luckily, Cooper Reid has remained solid for the Sun Devils, and has yet to show interest in doing anything disloyal. Reid is a great player on the field, with plenty of talent at the wide receiver position, as he is the lone commit at wide receiver for the Sun Devils, but he is a very cool person as well. Fans will have the chance to get to know what Reid is like off the field, as he recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his life outside of football.
"Off the field, I usually keep to myself most of the time. I don’t really go out of my way to go out and do a whole lot. I usually just either play video games and spend time with my family," said the Arizona State Sun Devils commit when speaking with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The Arizona State Sun Devils commits has many different quality hobbies.
"One of my main hobbies is probably video games. After a long day of workouts or practice, coming home and getting on the game is nice," he stated.
There are many things he is interested in, which means there isn't one thing he has interest in.
"I don’t really have specific things I’m super interested in. I’m a pretty open guy, so if you’re a person in my close circle and you seem to be interested in something I will probably be interested in that thing as well."
The talented commit has many different artists in mind when it comes to music, but he does have a favorite.
"I usually go for rap music most of the time. My favorite song right now is probably Love Yourz by J Cole. He’s also my favorite artist."
When it comes to school, Reid already has a plan in place for what's to come.
"I plan to either take the business route or the physical therapist route. I feel like either way, I’ll be getting a great education at ASU, despite what I decide to study."
