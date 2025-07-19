Arizona State Commit Jalen Williams Cleared For Contact
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many different players in the 2026 recruiting class. These commitments come from all over the place, as they have landed a handful of their top targets on the top of their recruiting board.
They have landed players such as Ronald Derrick from the state of Texas, and Marques Uini from the state of Texas, but one of their biggest recruiting additions is Jalen Williams from the state of Georgia.
Williams attends Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, which is one of the state's powerhouses, and is the home of many commits, including Brayden Rouse and Jowell Combay who is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The talented prospect has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and we were unaware when he would be able to return, as this is something that kept him sidelined last season. He committed in his healing process to the Sun Devils, and the coaching staff has been excellent to the talented DB from the state of Georgia.
There has been some new developments in Williams' process, as he is now cleared for contact, which means he will be good for his season opener at the Corky Kell.
"Kiddo passed his functional test at PT yesterday. Shoulder's Fully cleared for contact.
It's Go time," they stated when speaking about Williams' recovery.
Williams detailed this process as something he was looking to work forward to. He detailed the recovery with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI over a week ago, prior to being cleared. Here is what he had to say.
"You know Coach BC. He is my position coach. he has been here since I got my surgery, and I've been communicating with him. You know Coach Trent. He was there on my OV and we had a good connection. Coach Zek, that's my dawg. I feel I'm real connected with the coaches there," Williams stated. He added more to the conversation, "I would say my preparation for that is trying to come back harder than last year, because you know I was hurt last year, so I feel I have an edge on my shoulder, because I have to prove more. I feel like I can do better than I did last year."
The Sun Devils will get a chance to see what he brings to the table when Williams and his High School Longhorns kick off the season in the annual Corky Kell.
