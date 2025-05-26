Strongest Position Groups With Arizona State Football
Anticipation is building within the Arizona State fanbase - the opening game of the most anticipated season since 2021 is now less than 100 days away.
The upcoming Sun Devil team is expected to be the most talented collectively in at least that time period - and these three positions around the field are a huge contributing factor behind why the program is being viewed in such a positive manner.
The three strongest position groups on the 2025 ASU football team:
Quarterback
The general consensus is that Arizona State not only has the best QB room in the Big 12 - they have one of the best in the country as a whole.
Sam Leavitt comes into the season as a potential contender for the Heisman trophy after accumulating 29 total touchdowns in the season that was - the 6'2" gunslinger alone puts the Sun Devils in a strong position.
While backup Jeff Sims may not inspire the most confidence in fans, he is mobile, experienced, and has a full season in the offense under his belt - the situation could be far worse.
Running Back
Making up for production lost by the departure of Cam Skattebo will certainly be a task for RB coach Shaun Aguano and the rest of the staff - it could end up being a blessing in disguise.
Army transfer Kanye Udoh will look to make his debut season in Tempe a strong one after eclipsing 1,000 yards last season.
Then there's the duo of Kyson and Raleek Brown - the former stepped up in a major way in three Sun Devil contests last season, while the latter of the pair is a former five star recruit that projects to be an awesome pass catcher.
This three-headed monster could end up aiding in the Sun Devil offense reaching new heights in the 2025 season.
Linebacker
Caleb McCollough, Jordan Crook, and Keyshaun Elliott headline what could be one of the deepest linebacker rooms in the country.
LB coach AJ Cooper has built an unbreakable culture of toughness, leadership, and physicality amongst the group - it showed on the field last season.
This season, the linebacker unit could be the key piece to the Sun Devil defense being the best the program has seen in many years.
