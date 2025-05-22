3 Players to Watch on Arizona State Defense
If spring practices are any indication of what in-season product fans of the Arizona State Sun Devils will receive, the fans will not be disappointed.
The current Sun Devil defense is being lauded as potentially the 'fastest' and 'most versatile' unit that the program has fielded since at least 2021 - this comes a year after the defense generally showed up, but was also prone to ceding chunk plays in pass coverage.
With a handful key contributors from last season's squad - such as Shamari Simmons - no longer with the program, who are some returning players on the defensive side of the ball that could help lift the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff once again?
Three defensive studs that DC Brian Ward should be able to count on consistently:
Xavion Alford
Alford is currently playing out his final year of eligibility in 2025.
The talented cornerback previously suited up for Texas and USC prior to transferring to ASU - the Pearland, Texas product missed two seasons in the process.
Despite this, Alford showed up in an absolutely invaluable way for the Sun Devils in 2024 - totaling five passes defensed and two interceptions throughout the season.
Alford projects to be the best player on what is shaping up to be a supremely talented defense.
Clayton Smith
The former five star defensive lineman has been wildly productive in his two seasons in Tempe - totaling nine total sacks and 54 total tackles after transferring from Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season.
Smith has no bigger fan than head coach Kenny Dillingham - who had nothing but positive things to say about his growth as a player.
"His growth in the last three years has been incredible. The way he runs to the ball now, his size, work habits. Talk about a guy who's completely changed the trajectory of his life ... Not just football. I think in football, he's going to excel and have a chance at the next level. But his life I think is going to be drastically impacted by who he is today."
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott was a key part of the second level of the ASU defense in 2024 after amassing 111 total tackles for New Mexico State in 2023.
Elliott totaled 65 tackles, one pass defensed, two sacks, and an interception in what set the foundation for another step forward in year two of Big 12 play.
Elliott is incredibly powerful, possesses an astute football IQ, and is deceptively agile in key moments. He will look to headline what could be one of the very best defenses in the conference.
While the defense is a vital part of this rendition of ASU football succeeding, the offense has much more hype surrounding it - more on the unit here and here.
Please let us know your thoughts on how the Arizona State defense is shaping up in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.