Is Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Among Big 12's Elite?
A 3-9 season that eventually became one that is recognized as 1-9 is potentially the best thing that could have happened to the Arizona State football program.
The Sun Devils hired Kenny Dillingham in the aftermath of the disastrous 2022 season - a rough first season was followed up by a dream season that saw the 2024 team win 11 games and reach the College Football Playoff.
One of the best additions Dillingham made was one of the first.
Jordyn Tyson was on the 1-11 Colorado squad that fell to the Sun Devils during the season - the Texas native opted to come to Tempe rather than play for Deion Sanders despite averaging a whopping 21.4 yards per catch in a rough offense.
Tyson sat out the 2023 season and joined the active roster for the first game of the 2024 season.
The impact was instant - and significant.
Tyson was only held under 50 yards three times last season. All three occasions were within the first month of the season.
The redshirt sophomore accumulated 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before an upper body injury ended his season ahead of the Sun Devils' run.
Now, Tyson is healthy and ready to dominate Big 12 defenses yet again - many are continuing to buy stock on the 6'2" wideout to expand on the effort that was seen previously.
Independent college writer Phil Steele believes in Tyson - as he was labeled as part of the All-Big 12 first team in the former's preseason predictions.
This assessment is logical, as Tyson is considered by many to be a top three receiver in college football, and his connection with potential Heisman contender Sam Leavitt is only bound to get stronger.
Tyson working with Hines Ward for another year will only be beneficial as well, along with the additions of Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss and Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton.
The 6'2" Tyson is bound for a humungous season in 2025 - he possesses the requisite route running, ability to separate, and football IQ to put together an even stronger campaign.
