Top 3 ASU Wide Receivers Ever
The Arizona State football program has built up an undeniable national profile (in a positive way) in two seasons under Kenny Dillingham - the future couldn't be brighter at the moment.
While the program enters the 2025 season with extremely high hopes, it's always beneficial to take a look at who came before and honor those that paved the way for what is in the present.
That certainly applies to the wide receiver position in Tempe - the program boasts some truly great talents at the spot.
Who are the absolute best though?
That is a difficult one to assess, but three do stand above the rest currently.
Other great receivers that deserve a mention that didn't quite make the cut include N'Keal Harry, Jordyn Tyson, Shaun McDonald, and Gerell Robinson.
The three best receivers to ever play for Arizona State - behind criteria such as peak season with the program, overall impact, iconic moments created by the player, and other various factors:
3. Jaelen Strong
Strong was an integral piece of the peak of the Arizona State program since the turn of the century - prior to the 2024 season.
Strong played for Todd Graham for two seasons, taking part in iconic plays, massive victories, and hauling in 17 career touchdowns for teams that were within striking distance of playing for a Rose Bowl and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
While Strong only played for the Sun Devils for a short time, the impact is undeniable.
2. Brandon Aiyuk
Sure, this ranking could be tied to recency of his Sun Devil career, but Aiyuk is truly one of the best pure talents to ever suit up in maroon and gold - at any positon.
The JUCO transfer averaged 18.3 yards per catch and partook in one of the most iconic plays in the history of the program - while also seemingly continuing early positive momentum that came with the early stages of the Herm Edwards era in Tempe.
1. Derek Hagan
This might be a shock ranking to some, but Hagan paces the program's history books in career receptions (258), receiving yards (3,939), and receiving touchdowns (27) in four seasons in Tempe.
Hagan was eventually a third round pick in the 2006 NFL draft and to this day has posted the most successful career for a player at the wide receiver position in program history.
