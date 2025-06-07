How Will Revenue Sharing Impact Arizona State?
A monumental ruling has been made in the world of collegiate athletics that will impact all schools under the NCAA banner - including Arizona State.
Judge Claudia Wilken approved of a settlement in the House v. NCAA suit - the settlement officially opens the door for players to essentially be considered employees of the university they play for in simplified terms.
More from Pete Nakos of ON3:
"Since the NCAA was founded in 1906, institutions have never directly paid athletes. That will now change with the settlement ushering in the revenue-sharing era of college sports. Beginning July 1, schools will be able to share $20.5 million with athletes, with football expected to receive 75%, followed by men’s basketball (15%), women’s basketball (5%) and the remainder of sports (5%). The amount shared in revenue will increase annually."
"Power Four football programs will have roughly $13 to $16 million to spend on rosters for the 2025 season. Many schools have front-loaded contracts ahead of the settlement’s approval, taking advantage of contracts not being vetted by the newly formed NIL clearinghouse."
This will undoubtedly positively impact Kenny Dillingham's program - while the guidelines are still considered imperfect, it will in theory 'level' the playing field in the scope of power four play.
While NIL has become something that many acknowledge to be a necessity at this stage, critics believed that regulation was a necessity to keep the transfer portal amongst other moving pieces in order after years of chaos.
Starting quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson previously committed to stay with the program - turning down overtures from potential interested suitors on the outside.
Now, it should be even more simple for Dillingham and staff to retain players - even after bringing back over 75% of starting players from the 2024 team.
The impact this deal will have on other programs are uncertain - but it could have certainly aided Bobby Hurley in retaining prized players such as Jayden Quaintance in past months.
The new arrangement is set to take effect on July 1st - less than a month from now.
As for the season at hand - read more about Tyson's potential to contend for national awards come the end of the season here, and about Leavitt's ambitious goals for the season here.
