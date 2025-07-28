Making All-American Case For Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson was indisputably one of the major breakout stories of the 2024 college football season - let alone for the Arizona State program
Tyson entered the 2024 season seen through a cautiously optimistic lens - those expectations were shattered very early in the season before the talented pass catcher reached a peak late in the season.
The junior enters year two with wide receivers coach Hines Ward as one of the very best players at the position - the expectations now match the talent, that is with little doubt.
Can Tyson live up to the lofty goals this season and become an All-American selection - something that has been rare from within the Arizona State program in recent years.
The case for Tyson to be selected to one of the two All-American squads:
Competition
Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams are obvious compeition for the spots - as the sophomores are widely considered the two best at the position.
Other competition includes Carnell Tate, Elijah Sarratt, Kevin Conepcion, and Zachariah Branch. The two spots on the first team are likely taken, but Tyson shouldn't have an incredible amount of competing players for the second team.
Tyson's Merit
Tyson was undoubtedly one of the most productive players in the nation in 2024 at any position - as he was just 99 yards away from averaging 100 yards per game.
The incredible 444 yards that Tyson accrued in his final three games - two of them being against standout defenses in Kansas State and Brigham Young - proved that he could be a dominant player against any level of competition,
Tyson's versatility is a calling card as well - he can be lined up anywhere at the line of scrimmage, can run a large amount of route trees, and is quite adept at breaking press coverage.
The ceiling is truly incredibly elevated for Tyson at the moment, but it could be realized soon if the junior improves when it comes to making routine grabs.
Prediction: Makes All-American Second Team
Read more on Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano reflecting on Cam Skattebo's time with the program here, and on 2027 recruit Dane Weber discussing the interest the Sun Devils have shown him here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!