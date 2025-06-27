Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Set for Massive 2025 Season
It's no secret that Jordyn Tyson is an elite receiver at the collegiate level following a season that saw the sophomore play into a second team All-Big 12 selection.
The former Colorado WR opted to join Kenny Dillingham's new movement in Tempe after playing for a lone season in Boulder - he sat out the 2023 season before debuting last fall.
The 6'2" star put forth some relatively quiet performances early in the season before truly taking off over the second half - particularly against stout Kansas State and Brigham Young defenses.
The elite play on a consistent basis has resulted in commanding respect from nearly everyone in the football world - including Max chadwick of Pro Football Focus.
Chadwick named Tyson as the third best receiver in college football earlier in the off-season, only behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams.
More from Chadwick below:
"Tyson enjoyed a massive breakout year with the Sun Devils, tallying 1,098 yards as a redshirt sophomore. The only returning Power Four receiver who posted more was Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith."
The second half revival for Tyson was a real phenomenon - while he was great early on in the season, he took his play to a totally different level as Arizona State made a Big 12 title push.
"Something clicked for the Colorado transfer in the second half of the season. In Arizona State’s final six games of the regular season, Tyson led the nation with 729 receiving yards and ranked second in the Power Four in yards per route run (4.03). He suffered a shoulder injury in Arizona State's final regular-season game, which kept him out of the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, the latter of which the Sun Devils lost in double overtime."
Tyson's connection with Leavitt was key in 2024, and is sure to be vital to the team's success again in 2025.
"Tyson and Sam Leavitt (No. 2 in PFF's quarterback rankings) form the best quarterback-receiver combo in college football heading into 2025. If Arizona State is going to repeat as Big 12 champions, it’ll likely be because of those two."
