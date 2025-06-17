Sam Leavitt Snubbed From Top Prospects List
Arizona State is entering the 2025 season as the hunter rather than the hunted.
Sam Leavitt is an instrumental piece in the change in perception of the program.
The then redshirt freshman entered the season considered by many to be the biggest question mark amongst starting quarterbacks in the Big 12.
He silenced critics with a season that yielded 29 total touchdowns - winning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in the process.
It appears as if he will have to continue to prove himself to some.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports included Leavitt's teammate Jordyn Tyson in his top 50 prospects list - but there was no sign of the talented signal caller.
Arch Manning of Texas, Garrett Nussmeier of Louisiana State, Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, and Drew Allar of Penn State were the quarterbacks that were included in this exercise.
Leavitt has been widely touted as a potential first round pick next April due to his blend of arm strength, natural athleticism, moxie, and leadership - it feels very questionable to consider Mendoza as a top-level prospect with no mention of Leavitt.
Daniel Flick of SI has bought in on the Leavitt hype - ranking the redshirt sophomore as his number 22 prospect on a recent draft big board.
"Leavitt makes the game harder than it needs to be, but he also makes it more enjoyable. The rising redshirt sophomore has a strong arm and can drive bullets downfield. Tight windows are accessible to him, and he hits big plays routinely as a result. Leavitt is also a fluid, explosive athlete who’s potent at scrambling and extending plays, and he’s fast and elusive enough to be a factor in the option game."
"There’s an element of nonchalance to his play style—he’s a naturally gifted passer, and his accuracy and ball placement is usually quite solid. Leavitt sticks on his first read too long at times and needs to prove he can work through an entire progression on a consistent basis. He’s creative and a playmaker, but embracing the mundane and winning more often from the pocket in 2025 will also help his stock."
"But there’s little denying the 6' 2", 200-pound Leavitt has the athleticism, arm talent, accuracy and moxie to be an early pick whenever he enters the draft."
Read more on the grade Leavitt faces on a proverbial 'report card' for his short tenure in Tempe here.
