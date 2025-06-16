Arizona State Report Card: Sam Leavitt
Sam Leavitt arrived in Tempe in late 2023 to play under Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State as an under-the-radar transfer from Michigan State.
The freshman appeared in limited game action in East Lansing - ultimately seeking a fresh start elsewhere after a short period of time with the Spartan program.
That move has worked absolute wonders for the Sun Devils - but how does Leavitt ultimately grade out in his year-plus as a starting quarterback?
On-Field Product: A-
The only thing that holds the grade down a bit is the slow start to the 2024 season.
Leavitt truly picked up his play over the final seven-to-eight games of the season despite being more than effective prior, but his worst game of the season against Texas Tech can't be ignored.
The ultimate hope is that Leavitt's talent, Marcus Arroyo's return as OC, and an offense that relies more on the pass game will result in new heights in 2025.
Leadership: A+
Leadership hasn't been an issue for the West Linn, Oregon native in his 19 months in Tempe.
Leavitt donated the entirety of his NIL earnings during the 2024 season back into the general collective so his teammates who may not command lucrative deals could reap the benefits.
He also turned down offers to transfer to other programs to stay with Arizona State and even donated $15,000 to the Pat Tillman foundation in recent weeks.
The redshirt sophomore is an equally impressive quarterback and citizen.
Impact: A
Leavitt has brought incredible impact to the table since transferring to Arizona State in December 2023.
The program went between Emory Jones and Trenton Bourguet in 2022. Jaden Rashada, Drew Pyne, Jacob Conover, and Bourguet each started games in 2023.
Jeff Sims was the only quarterback to see action outside of the then redshirt freshman last season - that was due to injury.
Leavitt has played a foundational role in rehabbing the image of the program and bringing widespread stability to the table.
Total Grade: A
There hasn't been much to be upset about when it comes to Leavitt's tenure with the program so far.
He has been an absolute model athlete, leader, and foundation builder after two years of quarterback uncertainty before he transferred to the program.
