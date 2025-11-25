The Arizona State Stars Viewed As NFL Prospects
TEMPE -- The "pro model" hasn't always worked from within the Arizona State football program - fans know this all too well.
It appears as if that script has flipped under Kenny Dillingham, as numerous players have emerged as legitimate NFL prospects, while also winning a high volume of games in the process.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has certainly bought into the pro upside that the roster holds - as he has named five players from the 2025 team to the 2026 NFL draft big board.
#5 Prospect - Jordyn Tyson
This is self explanatory. Tyson is an elite prospect position specific or not. The junior has improved in virtually every tangible area over the last two seasons and is very likely to be selected inside of the top 10 of April's draft.
#64 - Keith Abney II
Abney has worked his way into being one of the better cornerback prospects come April.
Although the junior is considered "undersized" relative to a traditional outside corner, he more than makes up for it with his work ethic, the way he plays, and the film that is put out. Few players at the position are stickier in coverage, provide the same run support, or can take an opposing receiver out of the game quite like Abney.
#79 - C.J. Fite
Fite has been a darling amongst draft experts over the last several months. The junior defensive tackle has improved every single season that he has been a member of the Arizona State program -becoming one of the crowning achievements of DL coach Diron Reynolds' time in Tempe.
The Texas native is a lethal run-stopper, frequently demanding double teams and differing coverages from the opposing offensive line. Fite has also shown the ability to rush the passer from the interior in vital moments - and has even deflected a pass this campaign.
#104 - Sam Leavitt
Leavitt's future in Tempe is murky, but for now, he remains a member of the program. There's little denying the raw talent and tangible production that the redshirt sophomore brings to the table, but he still has areas of his game that need to be honed in on, particularly when it comes to mechanics.
#210 Max Iheanachor
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid had previously shared intel before the season that Iheanachor was receiving potential day two hype in the draft. The ultimate verdict on the senior right tackle appears to be mixed, as some still rank the second-year starting player as a top-100 prospect, while others are a bit more skeptical due to the general inexperience.
Regardless, it would be shocking to see Iheanachor not selected in April's draft.
