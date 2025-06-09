How Arizona State's Defense Can Improve in 2025
Arizona State enters the 2025 season opener on August 30 facing immense pressure to repeat what was accomplished a season ago.
The Sun Devil offense will be the unit that receives a vast majority of the national attention, as Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Marcus Arroyo are all returning around a reshaped supporting cast, but Brian Ward's defense gets lost in the fray through the process.
The Sun Devil defense finished inside of the top five of the conference in many statistical categories, but they were prone to cede chunk plays through the air.
The occasional lapse typically didn't stop the defense - as they nearly always made crucial stops and created turnovers in what seemed to be endless manners en route to a Big 12 championship.
Three ways that Ward's unit could be improved off of what was already a strong season below:
To start, the defensive line should be much improved compared to a season ago - particularly off of the edge.
Prince Dorbah appeared in seven contests in 2024, but still faced nagging injuries through much of the season and was never able to replicate the six sack season that was put forth in 2023.
Second is the potential for the secondary to take a step forward relative to what was already an impressive group.
Xavion Alford and Keith Abney II headline Bryan Carrington's group - the duo combined for six interceptions a season ago.
Incoming transfers such as former Purdue cornerback Nyland Green also provide an incredibly intriguing ceiling as individual players - and could servicably fit into the context of a team defense at worst.
Lastly, the Sun Devil linebacker core is perhaps the best in the Big 12.
Keyshaun Elliott is the leader of a deep and talented group that should be able to perfectly execute Ward's vision to an even greater extent.
If all three levels of the Sun Devil defense can coexist - and the depth holds up there is little question that the unit can finish within the top 20 nationally in 2025.
