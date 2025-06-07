Best Case Scenario for Arizona State Offense in 2025
The Arizona State Sun Devils enjoyed a 2024 season that was a resounding victory in every imaginable way - especially through the offense.
The offense scored nearly 500 points in 14 contests in what was Marcus Arroyo's first season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
While Kenny Dillingham laid out the infrastructure in year one on the job - but Arroyo set that vision in motion despite relying heavily on Cam Skattebo on many occassions.
While some believe the ASU offense could take a step back in the absence of the Heisman candidate, others see a coaching staff that acquired numerous transfers that could actually play a role in making the offense more balanced in 2025.
Atop the list of reasons why the Arizona State offense has potential to be elite this season is none other than Sam Leavitt.
Leavitt's meteoric rise to stardom remains well-documented - and the dual threat talent should only improve with another year in the system.
Jordyn Tyson also enters the season as one of the best players at the wide receiver position in the entire college football world - perhaps only trailing Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams.
Army transfer Kanye Udoh rounds out the high-end talent in the Sun Devil offense - the junior eclipsed 1,100 yards last season and figures to be the lead back in the offense this season.
The true test of how great the offense can be lies around the margins - Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton could be the X-factor when it comes to the offense reaching a potential expected ceiling in year two of the Leavitt era.
Fresno State Jalen Moss provides an impressive ability to catch the ball in traffic, while Chamon Metayer is a reliable target in the short game. Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown round out a running back room that exhibits extreme balance on paper.
The Sun Devil offense could truly be one of the best units in the country if the stars align - the talent, coaching, and drive to be great are all present.
Verdict: The Sun Devil offense can absolutely be the best unit in the Big 12, and has potential to finish within the top 10 nationally.
Read more about Tyson's potential to be the next Sun Devil receiver picked high in an NFL draft here, and about how key figures of the current ASU offense have helped aid in the culture overhaul here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the ceiling of the Sun Devil offense in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.