The Case for Arizona State as a Big 12 Contender
TEMPE -- Arizona State revived its season in a matter of a week - at least according to outside perception following a 26-22 win over Texas Tech last Saturday.
The Sun Devils redeemed themselves from a 42-10 loss to the Utah Utes with the victory - firmly re-establishing themselves as a Big 12 contender, with a clear path to reach the conference title game once again in 2025.
CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah categorized the Sun Devils as one of the three "top contenders" in the conference heading into week nine.
What Jeyarajah had to say about the Sun Devils is below.
- "The Sun Devils' 2025 season is eerily similar to their 2024 campaign, down to losing big without quarterback Sam Leavitt in the lineup. However, Leavitt's 319-yard return against Texas Tech helps push them back towards the contender pile with only one loss."
- "The schedule is tricky from here on out, but not impossible, and the tiebreaker against Texas Tech is huge. While Texas Tech remains the prohibitive betting favorite on FanDuel, the Sun Devils now have the second-best odds to win the Big 12."
There certainly are eerie similarities between the 2024 and 2025 teams - particularly the team seemingly improving drastically once the midpoint of the campaign came along. Arizona State on SI explains why the team is here to stay below, due to - or even in-spite of the similarities.
Why ASU is Top-Tier Big 12 Contender
- The most obvious explanation is the collection of high-end talent on the roster. QB Sam Leavitt and WR Jordyn Tyson remain two of the best - if not the two best - players in the conference. Any game in which even one is playing will give Arizona State a shot to secure a victory. This comes without even mentioning contributions from Raleek Brown, C.J. Fite, Keith Abney II, and numerous other standouts who have risen to the occasion this season.
- The Sun Devils are as well-coached as anyone in the conference - whether it's Kenny Dillingham's magical in-game decision making, or the position coaches preparing the different groups for each unique matchup, there will be very few games in which the staff will be outwardly outmatched.
- Arizona State is as strong situationally as anyone in the country, as evidenced by the numerous clutch-time victories in the last 13 months. This gifts them an inherent advantage over other competition such as Texas Tech and Cincinnati - point blank.
