Sun Devils Offer Nation’s Top JUCO Prospect
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are looking for ways to add talent to their already stacked 2026 recruiting class as the cycle winds down. While most of the top players in the country are already committed to schools, the Sun Devils will look to flip prospects and use other resources to bring in recruits.
One of those resources is recruiting junior college (JUCO) prospects, and Arizona State recently extended an offer to one of the best JUCO players in the country.
What JUCO Prospect Did Arizona State Offer?
On Oct 22, Dillingham and Arizona State extended an offer to Kirtland Vakalahi, an Australian defensive lineman who currently plays for the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI). Vakalahi shared that the Sun Devils offered him on X, writing, "Grateful to receive an offer from ASU Football."
247Sports' composite rankings list Vakalahi as the No. 3 overall JUCO prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 3 JUCO defensive lineman, and the No. 1 overall player from Australia.
So far this season at NMMI, Vakalahi has recorded 22 total tackles, four for loss, and 1.5 sacks. The 6'5" 260-pound offensive lineman is currently a sophomore and will have at least two years of eligibility left once he commits to a FBS program.
Vakalahi's recruitment has picked up steam in recent weeks. Since Oct, he's received offers from New Mexico State, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Cal, UTSA, Kansas State, and now Arizona State.
NMMI has a history of producing high-level football talent. Its most famous product is NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Rodger Staubach, who went on to play at Navy after his time with the JUCO. Most recently, NMMI produced Diego Pavia, who played at New Mexico State before eventually becoming Vanderbilt's quarterback.
Dillingham has done a good job of recruiting across the defensive line in the 2026 cycle, bringing in two interior prospects and two EDGE prospects. What makes Vakalahi different is that he already has experience at the college level and could be a plug-and-play guy for the Sun Devils next season.
As more 2026 high school recruits finalize their commitments, JUCO prospects will start to gain more attention.
Arizona State is pretty early on Vakalahi's recruitment, which should allow them to have a head start over other Power Four programs. Still, the Sun Devils will likely face serious competition if they decide to pursue him.
Please let us know your thoughts on the brand new podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!