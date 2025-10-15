Halfway Point: A Look at ASU's 2026 Defensive Recruiting Class
Arizona State has made it to the halfway point of the 2025 season. As the season continues, the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. Here's a look at how ASU's 2026 defensive recruiting class looks up to this point.
Arizona State's 2026 Defensive Recruiting Class
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have a total of 18 hard commits in the 2026 cycle. Of those, nine play on the offensive side of the ball. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.
*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.
Defensive Lineman
Landen Anderson, Three-Star, Edmond, Oklahoma
Ronald Derrick, Three-Star, Waco, Texas
EDGEs
Julian Hugo, Three-Star, Cibolo, Texas
Sinei Tengei, Three-Star, Mesa, Arizona
Linebackers
Mason Marden, Three-Star, St. Louis, Missouri
Oscar Aguilar, Three-Star, Downey, California
Cornerbacks
DaQuwan Dunn, Three-Star, Richardson, Texas
Jalen Williams, Three-Star, Marietta, Georgia
Safeties
Zeth Thues, Three-Star, Peoria, Arizona
Who Should Fans Be Most Excited About?
The player that ASU fans should be most excited about is Landen Anderson. Anderson was a late add to the class, committing to the Sun Devils on October 12 after decommitting from Oklahoma State.
The Edmond, Oklahoma native already has great size at 6'3," 275 pounds, and should be able to develop into a star on Arizona State's defensive line over the course of his career.
Who Will Make An Immediate Impact?
The player in the class who should make the most significant impact as a true freshman is DaQuwan Dunn. Arizona State's secondary depth is already thin this season, and with Keith Abney II likely declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Dillingham will rely on young cornerbacks to step up.
Dunn is a great athlete and has the frame at 6'1," 175 pounds to come in and play right away for ASU. He's not the most polished cornerback prospect, but his overall athleticism and traits should translate to the Power Four level quickly.
Which Position Group Should Help the Sun Devils Improve the Most?
The 2026 defensive lineman class will be the biggest addition to Arizona State next season. Every current starter on the Sun Devils' defensive line is an upperclassman, and the team will need depth across that unit after this season.
While it's hard to say that any defensive lineman in the 2026 class will come in and start right away, there's a strong chance that the majority of them will see playing time as true freshmen.
