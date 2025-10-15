All Sun Devils

Halfway Point: A Look at ASU's 2026 Defensive Recruiting Class

The Sun Devils are halfway through the 2025 season. Here's how their 2026 recruiting class is shaping up on defense.

Max Dorsey

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA: A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Arizona State has made it to the halfway point of the 2025 season. As the season continues, the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. Here's a look at how ASU's 2026 defensive recruiting class looks up to this point.

ASU helme
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Arizona State's 2026 Defensive Recruiting Class

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have a total of 18 hard commits in the 2026 cycle. Of those, nine play on the offensive side of the ball. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.

*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.

Defensive Lineman

Landen Anderson, Three-Star, Edmond, Oklahoma

Ronald Derrick, Three-Star, Waco, Texas

C.j. Fit
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) celebrates tackle for loss against Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

EDGEs

Julian Hugo, Three-Star, Cibolo, Texas

Sinei Tengei, Three-Star, Mesa, Arizona

Linebackers

Mason Marden, Three-Star, St. Louis, Missouri

Oscar Aguilar, Three-Star, Downey, California

ASU football
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates game winning interception with teammates defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks

DaQuwan Dunn, Three-Star, Richardson, Texas

Jalen Williams, Three-Star, Marietta, Georgia

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Safeties

Zeth Thues, Three-Star, Peoria, Arizona

Myles Rowse
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Who Should Fans Be Most Excited About?

The player that ASU fans should be most excited about is Landen Anderson. Anderson was a late add to the class, committing to the Sun Devils on October 12 after decommitting from Oklahoma State.

The Edmond, Oklahoma native already has great size at 6'3," 275 pounds, and should be able to develop into a star on Arizona State's defensive line over the course of his career.

ASU footbal
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham looks up at the scoreboard during a game against NAU at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who Will Make An Immediate Impact?

The player in the class who should make the most significant impact as a true freshman is DaQuwan Dunn. Arizona State's secondary depth is already thin this season, and with Keith Abney II likely declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Dillingham will rely on young cornerbacks to step up.

Dunn is a great athlete and has the frame at 6'1," 175 pounds to come in and play right away for ASU. He's not the most polished cornerback prospect, but his overall athleticism and traits should translate to the Power Four level quickly.

Keith Abne
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton (88) attempts to make a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and safety Adrian Wilson (6) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Which Position Group Should Help the Sun Devils Improve the Most?

The 2026 defensive lineman class will be the biggest addition to Arizona State next season. Every current starter on the Sun Devils' defensive line is an upperclassman, and the team will need depth across that unit after this season.

While it's hard to say that any defensive lineman in the 2026 class will come in and start right away, there's a strong chance that the majority of them will see playing time as true freshmen.

