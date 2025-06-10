Best Arizona State Teams This Century: 2024
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils are under 90 days away from embarking on a season that will surely begin with them placing within the top 25 of the preseason AP Poll, while also likely being voted as favorites to win the Big 12 conference in July.
The 2025 team wouldn't be in this position without the all-time great squad that graced Tempe the season prior.
The 2024 rendition of the Sun Devils were underdogs from the start - many key players from the team that went 3-9 in 2023 opted to go elsewhere, including Elijhah Badger and Jordan Clark.
The team was projected to finish last in the conference as voted on at Big 12 media day - the program only received 141 votes.
The rest is history.
Cam Skattebo, Sam Leavitt, and Jordyn Tyson all contributed high-level seasons - two of the three are set to return for what could be an even more fruitful 2025 campaign.
Arizona State made a statement in the first two games of the season - as they nearly shut Wyoming out and jumped out to a 27-3 halftime lead over SEC foe Mississippi State.
A pair of early-season in-conference blunders turned reaching bowl eligibility into the ultimate goal, but the team rapidly improved on a week-by-week basis to close the season.
Key victories over Kansas State and Brigham Young - in which they displayed much dominance in throughout much of those games - opened the door to potentially play for the Big 12 championship.
Two dominant victories over Arizona and Iowa State eventually sealed what was seen as a nearly impossible berth in the College Football Playoff.
The Sun Devils fought Texas valiantly - to the point that the defense was a singular fourth down stop away from winning the Peach Bowl contest.
It unfortunately did not end that way, but fans have every right to be immeasurably proud about what the 2024 Arizona State squad showed in the face of adversity - putting together a historic season when no one was expecting it.
Read more on our game-by-game prediction of the 2025 schedule here, and if winning a national title is truly attainable for Dillingham this season here.
