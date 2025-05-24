Predicting 2025 Arizona State Football Schedule
The Arizona State Sun Devils are just around three months away from entering a 2025 season that will come with sky-high expectations.
Kenny Dillingham's team is headlined by high-level talents in Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - along with what could be the best defense an Arizona State team has fielded in years.
With that territory comes a target on their back - and a Big 12 that is expected to be better all-around this season.
Without further ado, a full schedule prediction with the season opener on August 30 inching closer.
Northern Arizona: Win
Pretty self explanatory. The talent and speed gap is just too large for this to be a competitive contest.
@Mississippi State: Win
The Bulldogs should pose more challenges, especially in a road contest, but the Sun Devils remain the better team and leave Starkville with a victory.
Texas State: Win
No nail biter this season. The Devils roll behind a massive Leavitt performance.
@Baylor: Win
A massive test to open conference play. ASU moves to 4-0 after surviving a high-scoring affair in Waco.
TCU: Win
Another challenging contest, but the Sun Devils' defense is able to hold up better in the end.
@Utah: Loss
A shocker. The Sun Devils drop their first game of the season in a trap game in Salt Lake City. Kyle Whittingham gets revenge for last year's game in what could be his final season of coaching.
Texas Tech: Win
The Sun Devils get revenge on Tech for the loss in September of last year behind a Herculean effort from the defense.
Houston: Win
Houston could be a surprise riser in the conference standings this season, but Arizona State should take this game - especially since it is a home contest.
@Iowa State: Loss
The Cyclones exact revenge for the Big 12 title game loss in December in another shocker for the Sun Devils.
West Virginia: Win
Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez typically has a knack for building competitive football squads on-demand, but that is not enough to secure a win over one of the most talented teams in the conference.
@Colorado: Win
This game could turn into one of two things - a trap game for the Sun Devils in a cold-weather game, or it could end up being a matchup that decides who plays in the conference title game - if Colorado exceeds expectations once again.
Arizona: Win
Rivalry games tend to be tricky, but Arizona State should be able to keep the Territorial Cup in Tempe for another year.
Final Record: 10-2 (7-2)
