How Likely is Arizona State to Win National Title?
Arizona State shocked the college football world a season ago by finishing the year 11-3 - with a Big 12 title to show for the debut voyage in the conference.
The program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff didn't come in vain either.
Kenny Dillingham's team came within a single down of reaching the semifinals in what would have invited a duel with Ohio State. That isn't how it played out, however, but the Sun Devils earned a substantial amount of respect from various fans and media from across the country.
How will that translate to 2025 and beyond?
ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) gives Arizona State a 0.2% chance to reign at the top at the conclusion of the season as national champions.
Some have high hopes that the program can eventually reach the status of one of the best in the sport - including Cam Skattebo, who had something bold to say as to what Dillingham could accomplish in the coming years.
"Coach Herm, you know kind of shot down the program a little bit, it kind of like went a whole different direction and then they hired coach (Kenny) Dillingham, and I mean, you might see a national championship within the next 10-15 years. They're going to be really good."
How attainable is that goal in 2025 specifically?
It's difficult to say.
The last 10 national champions have been comprised of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Louisiana State, and Clemson.
While parity has increased in the grand scope of sport, the team that comes out victorious typically tends to be a major power broker that's previously been established.
Other challenges currently face Arizona State - such as the reform of the CFP.
Unlike last year, the Sun Devils will not be guaranteed a first-round bye in the tournament were they to win the Big 12 - that would mean that four consecutive victories would be necessary to win it all.
The other challenge lies in the trenches.
While Arizona State is as talented as virtually any other team, the SEC and Big 10 powers typically have major advantages in the trenches - it was noticeable on New Year's Day against Texas.
It's very difficult to count out a team that is coached by Dillingham, quarterbacked by Sam Leavitt, and supplemented by a talented defense at the end of the day - the coming months will be telling when it comes to the national prospects in 2025 for ASU.
Read about reactions surrounding recent Arizona State recruiting victories via our own Caleb Sisk here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's chances to win the national title in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.