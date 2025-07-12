Analyst Discusses Arizona State's Status as Big 12 Contender
Arizona State is heading into the 2025 season with significant attention surrounding them - they consistently are considered among the best teams in the conference heading into the August 30 opener.
ESPN's Bill Connelly broke down every contender in the conference - including the Sun Devils.
More on the profile of the Sun Devils heading into the next season per Connelly:
"It was clear from the start of 2024 that Arizona State was better than expected. The Sun Devils were projected 79th in SP+ but overachieved against projections in five of their first seven games and had risen to 52nd heading into November. There was no reason to think of them as playoff contenders -- they were 5-2 primarily because of tight wins over both decent (Kansas, Utah, Texas State) and bad (Mississippi State) teams -- but this was already an undeniably successful campaign for a program that had gone 6-18 over the previous two seasons."
The quick turnaround took time to get off of the ground, but once it did, the Sun Devils were exceptional to close out the season.
"Arizona State obviously had grander plans. Over their final seven games, the Sun Devils overachieved against projections by 18.2 points per game, winning their last five regular-season games, thumping Iowa State in the conference championship and coming within one play of beating Texas in the CFP. Their incredible surge showed us exactly the kind of fun storylines that can emerge in the era of an expanded playoff, where teams can have a lot to play for even after a couple of losses."
While Arizona State finished the season strong, there are reservations surrounding them - specifically when it comes to what the first half of the season looked like.
"It's hard to know what to do with a late-season surge. ASU was solid for about two-thirds of the season and outstanding for one third, and while that wasn't enough to earn the trust of SP+ -- and a 6-2 record in one-score finishes will be tough to duplicate -- enough of last year's key contributors return to think that this could be a top-15-level team again."
The continuity that has been built and roster depth that the Arizona State roster has the advantage of could very well serve them well in what should be a more competitive Big 12 in 2025.
