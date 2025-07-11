Analyst Names Biggest Obstacle for Arizona State in 2025
Arizona State is at the top of the Big 12 world - and are one of the more prominent programs in the nation after being a singular play away from winning a College Football Playoff game a year ago.
While many expect the team to repeat what was done last season - it isn't necessarily a shoe-in, as there are still some questions around what the ceiling is.
Bill Connelly of ESPN broke down the expected 'archvillain' of the 2025 Sun Devils - it may not be what one would expect.
More on the potential roadblock for Arizona State below:
12. Arizona State: Regression
"Arizona State had one of the hottest teams in the country at the end of 2024 and returns far more of last year's production than most. The Sun Devils appear primed for a run at a repeat Big 12 title. The problem: No one repeats in the Big 12. ASU's biggest archrival could simply be regression to the mean. Among current members, the past six teams to reach the Big 12 championship before 2024 -- 2020 Iowa State, 2021 Baylor, 2021 Oklahoma State, 2022 Kansas State, 2022 TCU and 2023 Oklahoma State -- went a combined 28-9 in one-score finishes during their title runs."
"The following seasons, they went a combined 9-22 in such games. ASU went 6-2 in one-score finishes last season. It's really hard to do that twice in a row, and in the Big 12 it appears impossible."
This could eventually prove to be futile, but it truly appears as if the Sun Devils are destined to field a much more well rounded roster than the previous Big 12 champions, as well as one that holds much stronger continuity.
Teams such as 2024 Oklahoma State and 2023 TCU followed up incredible seasons with poor attack plans when it came to the transfer portal, along with not being prepared to put a suitable quarterback forward.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and an incredibly deep roster in support of the pair of superstars set the Sun Devils up to be the pole position favorites to win the conference once again.
Read more on Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Tyson, C.J. Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors here.
