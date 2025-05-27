Best Arizona State Football Transfers in Program History
The Arizona State football program is one that is relatively strong within the context of college football history, yet the school still doesn't receive sufficient attention on a regular basis.
Despite this, transfers into the program have aided in securing more outside attention for the Sun Devil program. The positive momentum in turn has allowed head coach Kenny Dillingham to capitalize off of it.
Players such as Rachaad White, Sam Leavitt, Marion Grice, and Jack Jones deserve recognition here when it comes to those who have aided the Sun Devil brand and program - but only three were chosen to top this particular exercise.
The three top transfers to ever play at Sun Devil Stadium:
Jaelen Strong
Strong was a two year member of the Sun Devil program, having transferred from Pierce College (CA) ahead of the 2013 season.
Strong hauled in 157 receptions, 2,287 yards, and 17 touchdowns in what has been the best two year period for the Sun Devils this century.
Strong also took part in what could be the most iconic Arizona State moment in recent memory - the Jael Mary.
Strong hauled in a 46 yard touchdown as time expired to defeat number 16 USC in what was a highly improbable victory - the win eventually kept the door open for the Sun Devils to have a chance to reach the College Football Playoff before dropping a late season game to Oregon State.
Strong was well worth the investment from Todd Graham.
Cam Skattebo
Skattebo is currently the most consequential addition of the Dillingham era by a wide margin - Leavitt could lessen the gap with a standout 2025 season.
The little-known power back from Sacramento State was brought in ahead of the 2023 season - the rest is history.
Skattebo is officially immortalized as a Sun Devil legend - 36 total touchdowns and a top five finish in Heisman voting later.
Perhaps number four will be the next one to be on display within Mountain America Stadium.
Brandon Aiyuk
Aiyuk was another JUCO transfer out of California that came to Arizona State for a two-year period that was promising at the surface.
Aiyuk's 1,192 yard, eight touchdown season placed a foundation on what should have been a fruitful career in Tempe for Jayden Daniels, so the wideout's time with the program could be looked at through more of a 'what if' lens compared to others.
