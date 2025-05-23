3 Bold Predictions for 2025 Arizona State Football
The Arizona State football program is now looking to build off of a dream 11-3 season in 2024 by putting together a squad that could potentially be even more talented compared to the previous iteration.
The 2025 Sun Devils will still ultimately have to prove themselves on the field - here are three bold predictions that individual players or the team as a whole could accomplish over the course of the season.
3. Sam Leavitt is Heisman Finalist
This could be seen as a bold take from non-Big 12 fans, but the truth is that the sophomore signal caller is every bit worthy of being placed in the same conversations as other elite quarterbacks such as Cade Klubnik.
Leavitt accounted for 16 passing touchdowns over the final month-plus of the Sun Devil season - and goes into 2025 with what could be an even more talented assortment of skill position talent, even without the presence of Cam Skattebo.
Leavitt has the arm, the legs, and the improvisation ability to produce 'video game numbers' on what could be a team that repeats as conference champions.
2. Kanye Udoh is Next 1,000 Yard Rusher in Tempe
Cameron Marshall. Marion Grice. D.J. Foster. Demario Richard. Eno Benjamin. Rachaad White. Skattebo.
Udoh - a tranfer out of Army - is looking to join the ever-growing group of Sun Devil running backs to eclipse 1,000 yards in at least one season with the program.
The rising junior accounted for 1,117 yards last season in an option offense, and while some may assume the Sun Devils will approach the 2025 room in a 'committee' fashion, it feels like Udoh will still bear the bulk of carries and could be an optimal fit in Marcus Arroyo's offense.
1. Arizona State Wins CFP Game
This assumes the Sun Devils either repeat as Big 12 champions or secure a strong enough resume to secure an at-large spot - either way, it appears that the team will have to play during the first weekend of the College Football Playoff in this scenario after a change to the bracket formatting.
Arizona State being able to host a playoff game could be monumental for the program no matter the opponent, and if the result against Texas is to be believed - Kenny Dillingham's squad can hang with any opponent in the country.
You can read more about the upcoming Arizona State season, including a preview on what the offense might look like here.
