Arizona State Football Position Preview: Running Back
It's no secret that now professional running back Cam Skattebo was instrumental to the success of the Arizona State football program in 2024 - 21 rushing scores and three more via the air is just the surface of the impact the Sacramento State transfer provided.
One of the major questions that has surrounded the program the whole off-season has been how the coaching staff would attack replacing what Skattebo brought to the program.
While no single player is likely to replicate a season that historic, the potential three-headed monster that the team will come into the season with could end up adding more versatility to the offense in the grand scheme of the 2025 season.
A brief rundown of the position heading into the August 30 opener:
Kanye Udoh
The Army transfer is widely expected to be the lead back in 2025 after rushing for over 1,100 yards under Jeff Monken.
Udoh is shifty, elusive, and possesses substantial burst. He could also prove to be a valuable pass catcher out of the backfield - as he was unable to showcase it in a triple-option offense.
Don't be shocked if Udoh is the next Arizona State running back to eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground in a season.
Kyson Brown
Brown impressed in a handful of games where he was handed solid volume in 2024.
The junior out of Lancaster, Texas went for 100 yards on only eight rushes against rival Arizona on November 30, while he ran for 63 yards and gained 21 through the air in relief of the injured Skattebo on November 9.
Brown should factor into the running back rotation this season, and that should thrill RB coach Shaun Aguano.
Raleek Brown
Brown is a former five star recruit that enjoyed flashes of brilliance as a freshman at USC in 2022 before playing sparingly the year after.
The talented dual threat back impressed with seven carries for 41 yards in the Sun Devils' victory over Kansas on October 5, but eventually decided to redshirt.
Expect Brown to add another wrinkle into Marcus Arroyo's offense - particularly as a pass catcher.
Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson are worthy mentions as well - either could eventually step in if needed due to injury or another factor.
