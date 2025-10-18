Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 8 (Bets for Jeremiyah Love, Jayvan Boggs, and More)
It's time to get ready for today's loaded college football slate. If you're currently in a state that allows us to bet on player props for college football, you'd be smart to take advantage of it.
If you want to get in on a few that have some value on today's slate, you're in the right spot. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for Week 8 action, including Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame to have a big game against USC.
Top College Football Prop Bets Today
- Raleek Brown UNDER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via Bet365
- Jeremiyah Love OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Jayvan Boggs Anytime Touchdown (+400) via DraftKings
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prop Bet
The Texas Tech defense has been stellar against the run this season. They have allowed opposing teams to gain a measly 2.1 yards per carry. They're also second in opponent rush EPA and sixth in opponent rush success rate. That leads to a long day for any running back who has to face them. This week, the running back in question is Raleek Brown of Arizona State. Based on the matchup, let's take the UNDER on his rushing yards.
Pick: Raleek Brown UNDER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
USC vs. Notre Dame Prop Bet
Notre Dame's best path to success in this game is getting the ball in Jeremiyah Love's hands as often as possible. USC has been solid against the run this season, but it's struggled defending the pass at times. That could lead to the best way to get Love involved being getting him the ball in the passing game. He's already averaging 26.7 receiving yards per game this season, so as long as he can reach his average, this bet will be a winner.
Pick: Jeremiyah Love OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Florida State vs. Stanford Prop Bet
Florida State is a significant 17.5-point favorite against Stanford in this game, a team with little defense to take note of. That should lead to an offensive explosion by the Seminoles. With that in mind, they may want to get their highly touted freshman wide receiver the ball to get him some valuable in-game reps. He has already scored a touchdown once this season, so I'll take a shot on him scoring a second at 4-1 odds.
Pick: Jayvan Boggs Anytime Touchdown (+400)
