Seniors to Watch for Arizona State Football
Arizona State's 2025 season is now under 80 days away.
The Sun Devils are set to kick off what could be the most highly anticipated seasons in the history of the program on August 30 against Northern Arizona
The team is set to return the vast majority of starters from the previous season - one that saw a Big 12 championship and spot in the College Football Playoff locked up.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Kanye Udoh have been the main recipients of attention over the course of the off-season, but taking a look at the foundation of the future of the program is always beneficial.
While Kenny Dillingham's roster is balanced at every class level - the senior class is perhaps the one that boasts the most front-line contributors to the success of this season's squad.
Taking a look at three impact seniors that may not draw as much attention as others:
Jordan Crook/Zyrus Fiaseu
Crook and Fiaseu are the pair of linebackers that could get lost in the fray with Keyshaun Elliott serving as the de-facto leader of the group.
Crook was wildly productive in 2024 - totaling 54 tackles and an interception despite Elliott being the player that received the most attention.
Fiaseu's impact transcended the raw stats last season, and the senior started 2024 on a high note by securing a pick-six within the first minute of Arizona State's season against Wyoming.
Kyndrich Breedlove
Breedlove was one of the lone bright spots of the 2024 Purdue team - more from the official Arizona State athletics site below:
"Had three of Purdue's four interceptions in 2024 and appeared in all 12 games, recording 40 tackles ,two tackles for loss and four pass break-ups...In 605 total snaps, Breedlove was graded by Pro Football Focus as Purdue's seventh-best defensive player who earned at least 100 snaps...Among the team's secondary members, he was the third best in coverage."
The transfer figures to slot in as the starting nickelback in Brian Ward's defense - and he could be a key addition to support star safety Xavion Alford in what could be the best Arizona State secondary that has been put together in years.
Read more about the linebacker room that is headlined by Elliott, Crook, and Fiaseau here.
Please let us know your thoughts on these key Sun Devil seniors when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.