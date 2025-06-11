Is Arizona State LB Room Underrated?
Arizona State has been one of the most prevalent programs when it comes to offseason discourse in recent months after pulling off one of the most shocking turnarounds in the history of college football.
The Sun Devils notably won 11 games a season ago after experiencing a tasking 2023 slate - while the offense that was headlined by Cam Skattebo, Sam Leavitt, and Jordyn Tyson drew much of the attention, the defense did play an integral role in securing several victories.
Perhaps the key to the 2024 defense being as strong as it was is the linebacker group that was the catalyst in creating chaos on multiple occasions throughout the 14 game season.
Unfortunately, the unit still may not be receiving requisite respect despite the standout performances a year ago.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus does not believe that the Sun Devils boast a top 10 unit at the position in college football - the only Big 12 team in the rankings was Kansas State - who slotted in at 10.
On one side of the debate, programs such as Oregon, Ohio State, and Alabama boast more obvious 'high end' talent that give the traditional modern day powers clear advantages over Arizona State.
On the other side, the Sun Devils boast both a deep and very talented crew of linebackers under positional head coach A.J. Cooper.
Keyshaun Elliott is the leader of the linebacker group, and could end up competing for All-Big 12 and national awards this season.
The New Mexico State transfer collected 65 tackles, two sacks, and intercepted a singular pass in 2024 - the senior will look to build off of what was a wildly successful first campaign in Tempe.
Jordan Crook is a wildly talented junior that put forward an impressive first season in Tempe following transferring from Arkansas. He also secured one of the key plays of the Sun Devil season by intercepting BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff in a 28-23 Arizona State victory.
Tate Romney and Zyrus Fiaseu round out the quartet of talented backers that could end up not only being the best in the Big 12 conference - but could be among the best in the country.
