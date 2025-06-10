Projecting Arizona State's Offensive Starters
Arizona State is coming off of a fever-dream season in which the program ranked within the top five of the Big 12 in both offense and defense. That combination resulted in an 11-3 season and a conference championship in the program's first season in the rebuilt league.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham didn't stay complacent with last season's success though - he and the position coaches hit the transfer portal diligently to supplement potential holes within the offense.
What will the starting offensive unit look like with a combination of many returning players and select transfer portal adds?
Our best guess:
QB: Sam Leavitt
Not only is Leavitt the best player on the Sun Devil roster going into the season, he could be one of the best players in the entire nation. Expect the redshirt sophomore gunslinger to play every snap this season - if he remains healthy.
RB: Kanye Udoh
Kyson and Raleek Brown could make strong cases to start over the Army transfer, but Udoh's 1,100 yard, 10 touchdown season is difficut to ignore. Udoh could become the next great Sun Devil running back under position coach Shaun Aguano.
WRX: Jordyn Tyson
Unquestionably the best receiver in the Big 12 going into this season, Tyson will look to bounce back from a season-ending shoulder injury that cost him the final two games of Arizona State's season in 2024.
WRY: Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton is perhaps the most intriguing Sun Devil on either side of the ball this season. The former four star recruit in the 2024 class played sparingly at Alabama last season, but could be extremely useful as an over-the-top option for Leavitt in support of Tyson.
WRZ: Jalen Moss
Moss scored 10 touchdowns over a two season span with Fresno State. The incoming transfer is likely competing with the returning Malik McClain for the final starting spot in Hines Ward's receiver room.
TE: Chamon Metayer
Metayer enjoyed a successful 2024 season that included five touchdown grabs - AJ Ia is an extremely talented incoming freshman, but expect Metayer to get the starting reps.
O-Line: Josh Atkins, Jimeto Obigbo, Ben Coleman, Kyle Scott, Max Iheanachor
Obigbo could be a key addition for the Sun Devils - the incoming transfer spent last season at Texas State. The remainder of the line is comprised of returning starters.
