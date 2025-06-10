Best Defenses Arizona State Will Face in 2025
Arizona State is now less than three months away from beginning one of the most anticipated seasons in the history of the program.
The offense is a major piece of that puzzle, but the defense looks to be one of the better units in the country as well - headlined by a potentially elite linebacker core, three stud defensive backs, and the potential for an improved defensive line.
Who will be the most pressing challenges for the Arizona State offense this season - Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and the rest of the Sun Devil offense will be as difficult to stop as the defense is to be scored on.
The three toughest potential matchups on paper with the off-season winding down:
3. Texas Tech
This is more projection - as the Red Raiders put forth an inconsistent unit in 2024.
However, head coach Joey McGuire helped rebuild that defense on paper over the off-season - namely in the trenches.
The Red Raiders proved to be a tough matchup for Sam Leavitt last season, and could be this one as well despite the fact that game is being held in Tempe.
2. Iowa State
Matt Campbell typically builds his Iowa State teams through the defense - the 2024 version was good, not great.
While they did put together several strong performances, they did cede over 30 points on four different occasions during the season - but they are in a strong position to rebound.
Defensive tackle Domonique Orange and cornerback Jontez Williams headline a Cyclones defense that will likely be more akin to the unit that shut Houston out compared to the one that ceded 45 points to the Sun Devils in the Big 12 title game.
1. Utah
Kyle Whittingham is renowned for his ability to build defenses on what appears to be a whim.
The Utah defense returns many starters from a 2024 unit that put the team in position to win six close losses in which the offense could not produce enough to put the team over the top in low-scoring battles.
Utah will pose an immense threat to Sam Leavitt/Jordyn Tyson, and Marcus Arroyo's playcalling chops will be tested against a potential top 10 unit nationally.
