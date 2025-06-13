Kenny Dillingham Learned From Time at Cardinals OTA's
Kenny Dillingham is on cloud nine - enjoying incredible success in his dream job early on in a tenure that could span an incredibly long time.
The success has extended to a solid rapport that Dillingham has built with fellow third-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, who obviously leads the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals even hosted Dillingham and his staff at OTA's (offseason team activities) recently - the collegiate coaches got a chance to watch the game through a professional lens, and Dillingham was there for every minute of it.
The quotes are via Kavish Siddhartha of Arizona Sports:
“I’m going there to learn. Right?”
“So that’s the value. So let’s go there and try to learn something that we could take back, which we did learn a few things. I’m not going to share it because they’re giving us behind-the-scenes access, so I don’t want to leak any of their stuff.”
Dillingham's respect of Gannon is very mutual - as Gannon even joined the 35 year old at Pat's Run in the past.
That extends to Dillingham's respect of how Gannon approaches coaching.
“I think he’s awesome."
“Just getting around him, he’s super intelligent, he’s super deliberate, but I don’t think he’s overbearing. I think he lets his coaches coach. He gives his advice when he feels like it’s needed and he’s convicted on things. And I think anytime you’re convicted of what you do or what you believe in and your plan, I think that’s how you become successful.
“And I think from the first time I met him until now, his plan has stayed the same — to win. And I think when you have a plan, it’s really hard to stay the course and he has done that. So I’m fired up to watch him and his team play this year just because I have nothing but the utmost respect for him.”
Dillingham and Gannon are both wired in a similar manner. The pair of rising coaches are very meticulous in their respective approaches to the game in many avenues from game preparation to roster building. They both are also undeniably students of the game and look to continuously evovle as well.
That could serve Dillingham well in 2025 - read more about how the offensive line is shaping up this season here, and projecting the defensive starters here.
