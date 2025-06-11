What is Outlook of Arizona State OL entering 2025
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to enter the 2025 season as favorites to win the Big 12 conference once again.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Kanye Udoh are stealing the majority of attention these days, but the offensive line that paved the way for much of the offensive success in 2024 should be highlighted.
The overall standing of the unit coached by Saga Tuitele heading into the August 30 season opener:
Josh Atkins
Atkins was previously a 13 game starter at Hawaii in 2023 before transferring to Arizona State last season - where he played in and started in all 14 games.
The 6-foot-4, 315 pound lineman will look to experience another successful season in Tempe.
Jimeto Obigbo
Obigbo is entering one final season of collegiate action after being limited to only four games at Texas State last season.
He previously started 13 games in 2023 with the Bobcats - 12 of them were at right tackle.
Obigbo now looks to slot into one of the guard spots in 2025 as the lone starting lineman that was not part of the unit last season - at least if thing shake out as expected.
Ben Coleman
Coleman is set to return for his final season in college after grading out as one of the better lineman in college football per Pro Football Focus.
He was instrumental in leading the charge in blocking for Cam Skattebo and will look to do the same for Kanye Udoh this season.
Kyle Scott
Scott was a victim of the injury-riddled 2023 team, but eventually was widely considered to be one of the most improved players on the roster as of last season.
He returns for another season as a starter and will look to contribute to a strong unit.
Max Iheanachor
Iheanachor was one of the top players out of the transfer portal in the 2023 class - injuries cost the talented JUCO transfer six games that season before the 6'6" tackle played and started in all 14 games last season.
Keep an eye on the senior as the potential standout player on the line as a whole.
