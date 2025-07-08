Marvin Harrison Jr. Looks A Lot Different After Bulking Up This Offseason
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks to have spent plenty of time in the weight room this offseason as he gets ready for his second NFL campaign.
In a post shared by the NFL on X (formerly Twitter) comparing the 22-year-old's media day photos, there's a stark difference in both his arm definition and leg size from Year 1 to Year 2.
Take a look:
Arizona drafted Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and in his first season he hauled in 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns—the scores tying the franchise's record for rookies. Looking to improve, he recently shared what success will look like in Year 2:
"Team success," Harrison Jr. explained. "I think we've got to make the playoffs. ... We have all the pieces we need. We've just got to go out there and execute at this point. That's why they brought me here, to help this team win games. ... Improvement for me looks like winning more games than we won last year. I wanna get a home playoff game for Arizona."
A truly selfless answer. The Cardinals open the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Saints in New Orleans.