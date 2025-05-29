When Will Arizona State Football Drop First Game?
The upcoming season is quite inarguably the most anticipated when it comes to the Arizona State football program in at least a decade.
The Sun Devils are coming off of an incredible season that resulted in a Big 12 championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Now, Kenny Dillingham will look to take his team to new highs despite losing Heisman candidate RB Cam Skattebo.
The ultimate feat of expanding what was done last season feels within reach, but it won't come easy - as the program will face several major tests in the middle part of the season.
This begs the question - when will Arizona State first drop a game in the 2025 season?
Three teams who have the potential to catch Arizona State off-guard:
@Baylor (Sep 20)
Baylor begins the season with two major non-conference tests in Auburn and Southern Methodist, so it could be argued that Dave Aranda's squad could come out in the conference opener as more battle-tested.
The Bears also boast second-year starting QB Sawyer Robertson, who could certainly be the only quarterback in the conference that has the ability to hang with Sam Leavitt from a playmaking perspective.
This will be a tough road test for Arizona State - but the Sun Devils should still come out as victors.
@Utah (Oct 11)
Utah is the worst team of the three mentioned here - but could end up being the toughest of them.
First off, Rice-Eccels stadium is known as one of the toughest places to play in the entire college football landscape - ASU has past experience of that being the case in the worst of ways.
Secondly, Kyle Whittingham could very well be in his final season as a head coach - and the longtime Utes coach rarely ever fails when it comes to building competent defensive units. This could be the toughest defense the Sun Devils face all season.
Lastly, Devon Dampier could give the Sun Devil defense serious issues - the dual threat ran for 19 touchdowns last season.
Arizona State could be in serious trouble if the Utes can control the clock and line of scrimmage here.
Texas Tech (Oct 17)
Texas Tech could be the best match for the Sun Devils when it comes to pure talent from top-to-bottom on a roster this entire season.
While the Sun Devils are at home and could still be the better squad on paper, Joey McGuire has built a balanced Red Raider team that should be able to compete for the Big 12 crown all season.
Keep an eye out on this matchup in Tempe.
